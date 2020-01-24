Integration Technologies Partners with RIB Software to Expand Its Global Footprint on Cloud, Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity

Integration Technologies, a leading Managed Solution and Service provider for Hybrid Data Center, Cybersecurity, and Microsoft Cloud Platforms in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, today announced a majority growth investment from RIB Software and the buyout of Advent-Morro Equity Partners’ long time ownership in Intech. The investment will enable Intech to globally expand its footprint and leadership.

RIB Software SE, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011, and with more than 1,500 talented staff members and 30 locations worldwide, is the world’s leading provider of Cloud enterprise technology for the building, construction and real estate industries. In April 2018, RIB and Microsoft announced MTWO – the world’s first vertical cloud platform for the construction and real estate industries, which is expected to grow to USD 14 trillion by 2025 according to a McKinsey Global Institute report. This partnership aims to help companies in the industry achieve productivity gains through digital transformation. To accelerate the international adoption of MTWO technology, RIB is building a global MSP network to leverage Microsoft’s partner communities to attract up to 2 million users in the mid-term.

Intech will work closely with the RIB group and add expertise and scale to the Americas RIB cloud capability. This investment augments the cloud capability for hundreds of American clients in the building vertical with Intech’s strong market position in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, cloud experience, and English / Spanish language capability.

For Intech, this investment reinforces its strategy to be a global leader for Cloud Solution and Services, which in combination with RIB group of companies will benefit customers around the world. RIB will leverage Intech’s footprint throughout the Americas and favorable time zone support capabilities to expand its present Americas cloud team to continue fulfilling the increasing demand for cloud services and accelerate MTWO adoption.

The transaction was facilitated by IT ExchangeNet, a leading Microsoft channel mergers and acquisitions firm.

“The RIB investment in Intech is another exciting development in our drive to build the largest vertical cloud MTWO over the Microsoft MSP network,” said Tom Wolf, Chairman and CEO of RIB. “I was impressed by Henry Gordillo’s growth path, cloud experience and entrepreneurial spirit. RIB will continue to implement its Cloud and GTM strategy during 2020-2021 and integrate MSP partners around the world. We believe that MTWO, the world’s first vertical cloud platform for the construction and real estate industries, is the right option for our target customers.”

“RIB’s investment in Intech is an exciting next step in our journey towards advanced Managed Cloud Solutions and Services,” said Henry Gordillo, Intech’s Founder and CEO. “Our staff has long-standing capabilities on IT solutions and services and have built leading expertise on Microsoft’s Cloud technologies within our region, which places us in unique opportunity to leverage the significant cloud adoption acceleration we are seeing in the Americas. Our team will work closely with RIB Cloud’s offices in Amsterdam, Singapore, and San Diego to leverage the growing Cloud needs in the Americas. Joining forces with RIB group, as the leader in this industry, just makes sense for our clients, staff and shareholders. We are excited to leverage this relationship in the cloud market and the construction industry through the distribution and support of MTWO technology on the Microsoft Cloud.

“We are very proud of having been part of the Intech family and to have provided the required growth capital to position Intech as a premier IT provider in Puerto Rico” said Cyril Meduña, Managing Partner of Advent-Morro. “It’s the classical example of how we back talented local entrepreneurs like Henry to build extraordinary companies. This investment by a world-renowned company like RIB confirms this and is the natural transition to continue Intech’s growth and global expansion.

